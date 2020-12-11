Quotient Limited [QTNT] moved down -7.52: Why It’s Important

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] price plunged by -7.52 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Quotient Limited Provides Status Update on the Initial SDS Microarray and MosaiQ Instrument for the US Market.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), announced that it received a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additional testing data regarding the 510(k) application for the Initial Serological Disease Screening Microarray (SDS) and MosaiQ instrument. The data the FDA has requested relates to specific individual performance characteristics of the assays on the microarray. In response to this request, the Company intends to re-submit its application, with the additional data requested by the FDA, in early 2021. Following that submission, the Company is targeting to receive the FDA 510(k) clearance in mid-2021.

The Company does not expect to be materially impacted by the need to submit additional data. Franz Walt, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient, explained, “We do not expect this development will delay the commercial launch of our MosaiQ platform in the US. As we always said, the commercialization of the initial SDS will only commence once the expanded Immunohematology microarray is available.”.

A sum of 1672582 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 884.51K shares. Quotient Limited shares reached a high of $7.33 and dropped to a low of $6.44 until finishing in the latest session at $6.64.

Guru’s Opinion on Quotient Limited [QTNT]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $25 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2015, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock. On February 04, 2015, analysts increased their price target for QTNT shares from 17 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

QTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quotient Limited [QTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, QTNT shares gained by 16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quotient Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.22 and a Gross Margin at +45.49. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -314.71.

Return on Total Capital for QTNT is now -49.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.77. Additionally, QTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Limited [QTNT] managed to generate an average of -$245,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

QTNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quotient Limited posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTNT.

Quotient Limited [QTNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $554 million, or 91.50% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 21.911% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL LLP, holding 9,251,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.43 million in QTNT stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $38.75 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 60.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 23,855,174 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,029,225 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 55,492,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,377,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,119,709 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,043,852 shares during the same period.