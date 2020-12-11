Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] Stock trading around $7.00 per share: What’s Next?

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -38.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -33.33%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Pluristem Announces DMC Recommendation Following Interim Analysis of its Phase III CLI Study.

The CLI study is unlikely to meet its primary endpoint by the time of the final analysis.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Substantial low number of events in the placebo group in the CLI study decreased the statistical power of the study to meet its primary endpoint.

Over the last 12 months, PSTI stock rose by 96.63%. The one-year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.52. The average equity rating for PSTI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $176.75 million, with 25.54 million shares outstanding and 20.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 231.69K shares, PSTI stock reached a trading volume of 5959819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTI shares is $16.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7684.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

PSTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.33. With this latest performance, PSTI shares dropped by -19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128156.52 and a Gross Margin at -6726.09. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126747.83.

Return on Total Capital for PSTI is now -74.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, PSTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] managed to generate an average of -$199,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

PSTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTI.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 11.60% of PSTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,743,618, which is approximately 49.204% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 152,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in PSTI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.04 million in PSTI stock with ownership of nearly 142.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTI] by around 1,072,255 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 231,049 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,760,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,064,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,727 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 140,074 shares during the same period.