Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] Revenue clocked in at $4.00 million, down -27.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [AMEX: PLAG] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.98. The company report on June 6, 2020 that Planet Green Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement and Closes Acquisition Transaction.

— Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced that on June 5, 2020, the Company has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Fast Approach Inc (“Target”) and each shareholder of the Target (collectively “Sellers”). Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company will acquire all outstanding equity interests of Target. The Company closed the acquisition transaction on the same day. Fast Approach Inc. is a Canadian company that runs Demand Side Platform (“DSP”) targeting Chinese market.

At the closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,800,000 shares of common stock of the Company to the original shareholders of Target in exchange for the transfer of all of the equity interests of the Target to the Company.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -7.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLAG stock has inclined by 16.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.00% and lost -27.74% year-on date.

The market cap for PLAG stock reached $21.52 million, with 9.67 million shares outstanding and 5.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.37K shares, PLAG reached a trading volume of 3907303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Green Holdings Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, PLAG shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0191, while it was recorded at 2.1170 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5009 for the last 200 days.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.55. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.90.

Return on Total Capital for PLAG is now -5.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.58. Additionally, PLAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG] managed to generate an average of -$24,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. [PLAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PLAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAG stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 36,584, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 15,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in PLAG stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in PLAG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Green Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. [AMEX:PLAG] by around 54,688 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 152 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,688 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 152 shares during the same period.