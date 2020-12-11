Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $40

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $41.73 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccine to Combat COVID-19 in the U.S.

FDA expected to make a decision on Emergency Use Authorization in the coming days.

Positive vote based on totality of scientific evidence presented by the companies, including Phase 3 efficacy and safety data.

Pfizer Inc. represents 5.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $230.58 billion with the latest information. PFE stock price has been found in the range of $41.445 to $42.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.42M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 52382055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $41.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $39, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 110.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.63 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.63, while it was recorded at 41.55 for the last single week of trading, and 36.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.28 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.44.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.69. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $184,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.00%.

There are presently around $159,612 million, or 70.20% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 451,075,687, which is approximately -1.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 414,768,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.31 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.06 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,326 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 102,834,787 shares. Additionally, 1,050 investors decreased positions by around 215,022,999 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 3,507,006,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,824,864,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,828,587 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 12,252,481 shares during the same period.