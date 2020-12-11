Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] moved down -18.24: Why It’s Important

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.90%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Oncolytics and SOLTI Report Clinical Synergy of Pelareorep with Checkpoint Inhibitors at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

– Pelareorep strongly increases CelTIL score, the primary endpoint and a measure of tumor cellularity and inflammation associated with favorable clinical outcomes.

– Pelareorep increased tumor PD-L1 expression 105-fold, thereby making the tumors more amenable to immuno-checkpoint inhibitor treatment.

Over the last 12 months, ONCY stock rose by 140.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.40 million, with 43.30 million shares outstanding and 42.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.20K shares, ONCY stock reached a trading volume of 5029691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

ONCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.90. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 29.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -610.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,059.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,088.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -191.89. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$1,440,126 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 170,000, which is approximately 54.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 122,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in ONCY stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.3 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly -23.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 208,367 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 190,462 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 418,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,159 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 78,921 shares during the same period.