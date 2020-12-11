Friday, December 11, 2020
Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $204.80 million, up 2794.97% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] price plunged by -4.08 percent to reach at -$4.9. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Novavax Appoints Vaccine Industry Expert Margaret G. McGlynn to Board of Directors.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, announced the appointment of Margaret G. McGlynn, R. Ph. to its board as an independent director. Ms. McGlynn brings extensive pharmaceutical industry, vaccine and non-profit experience to her role on the Novavax Board of Directors.

“Margie’s deep experience in vaccine commercialization and understanding of global public health will be invaluable as we move closer to collecting Phase 3 clinical data and submitting NVX-CoV2373, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for regulatory authorization and approval,” said Stanley C. Erck, Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 5527658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Novavax Inc. shares reached a high of $123.75 and dropped to a low of $106.11 until finishing in the latest session at $115.22.

The one-year NVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.12. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $186.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Sell rating on NVAX stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 101 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 11.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 151.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 27.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2663.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.47, while it was recorded at 122.77 for the last single week of trading, and 77.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

NVAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,676 million, or 50.50% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,431,560, which is approximately 17.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,296,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.06 million in NVAX stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $258.98 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -25.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 8,752,736 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,623,079 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,526,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,902,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,261,270 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 136,038 shares during the same period.

