Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Is Currently -2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -2.30%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Naked Brand Group Limited Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company has been granted an additional 180-day period, or until May 24, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Additional Nasdaq Compliance Period.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock is now -89.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAKD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.18 and lowest of $0.156 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.70, which means current price is +157.19% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 89.30M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 34093732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72.

How has NAKD stock performed recently?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 129.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1243, while it was recorded at 0.1829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4114 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,033,721, which is approximately 1176.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 175,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $11000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,212,248 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 212,579 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 82,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,342,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,515 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 212,579 shares during the same period.