MongoDB Inc. [MDB] moved up 13.95: Why It’s Important

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.30%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Total Revenue of $150.8 million, up 38% Year-over-Year.

Continued Strong Growth with Over 22,600 Customers as of October 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, MDB stock rose by 149.27%. The one-year MongoDB Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.68. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.40 billion, with 58.39 million shares outstanding and 57.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 750.34K shares, MDB stock reached a trading volume of 2172817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $288.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $253, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MDB stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MDB shares from 190 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 15.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 389.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.90.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.30. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 38.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.96 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 255.74, while it was recorded at 288.03 for the last single week of trading, and 206.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.92 and a Gross Margin at +67.88. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.62.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,190.99. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,180.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$96,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

MDB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MongoDB Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDB.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,927 million, or 91.10% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,211,450, which is approximately 2.819% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,560,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 48.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,824,417 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 3,780,261 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 43,447,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,051,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,389,680 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 313,246 shares during the same period.