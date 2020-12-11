MKM Partners slashes price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] – find out why.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] jumped around 1.92 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.31 at the close of the session, up 9.90%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that United Makes Bold Environmental Commitment Unmatched by Any Airline; Pledges 100% Green by Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions 100% by 2050.

United will meet this ambitious goal by making industry-leading investments in new technology and sustainable fuels – not from buying carbon offsets.

Airline to make a multimillion-dollar investment in revolutionary atmospheric carbon capture technology that is expected to capture and store millions of metric tons of CO2 per year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is now -48.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OXY Stock saw the intraday high of $21.61 and lowest of $19.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.58, which means current price is +150.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.06M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 51234669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on OXY stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 12.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OXY stock performed recently?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.02. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 72.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.34 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 19.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.49.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.88. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$45,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $13,421 million, or 68.90% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 121,309,016, which is approximately -1.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92,874,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in OXY stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.89 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 40,295,425 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 56,447,417 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 533,070,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,813,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,430,042 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 17,374,323 shares during the same period.