Mizuho slashes price target on Alkermes plc [ALKS] – find out why.

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.84%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Alkermes Announces Strategic Value Enhancement Plan and Continued Board Refreshment.

– Commits to Non-GAAP Net Income Margin Targets of ~25% for FY 2023 and ~30% for FY 2024, Reflecting Rigorous Expense Management, Expected Revenue Growth and Commitment to Shareholder Value Creation -.

– Announces Potential Monetization of Non-Core Assets and Reiterates Commitment to Exploring Strategic Collaborations Around ALKS 4230 -.

Over the last 12 months, ALKS stock dropped by -4.13%. The one-year Alkermes plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.32. The average equity rating for ALKS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.28 billion, with 159.06 million shares outstanding and 157.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, ALKS stock reached a trading volume of 4364479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $19.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

ALKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alkermes plc [ALKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.47 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.41, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alkermes plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.45 and a Gross Margin at +79.95. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.79.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -5.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.80. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$87,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ALKS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alkermes plc posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to -14.10%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,277 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,441,993, which is approximately -4.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,949,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.92 million in ALKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $311.54 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly -2.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 11,635,274 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 12,363,568 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 134,484,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,483,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,363,732 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 664,426 shares during the same period.