Market cap of SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] reaches 15.43M – now what?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNT] price surged by 14.24 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on December 10, 2020 that SilverSun Technologies Announces Cash Dividend.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.40 per share. The record date will be December 21, 2020, and the payment date will be December 28, 2020.

“As we continue to execute on our business plan, we believe this special cash dividend is an appropriate way to reward our shareholders for their support,” commented Mark Meller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are fortunate to be able to share the financial success of the Company with our owners, and look forward to more such distributions in the future, business conditions permitting.”.

A sum of 1323888 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 180.30K shares. SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.73 and dropped to a low of $2.9374 until finishing in the latest session at $3.37.

Guru’s Opinion on SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverSun Technologies Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

SSNT Stock Performance Analysis:

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.71. With this latest performance, SSNT shares gained by 17.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SilverSun Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.34 and a Gross Margin at +36.25. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.81.

Return on Total Capital for SSNT is now -19.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.10. Additionally, SSNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] managed to generate an average of -$9,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SSNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNT.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.40% of SSNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 208,838, which is approximately -16.564% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 33,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SSNT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $61000.0 in SSNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverSun Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNT] by around 45,655 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 236,349 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 28,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,791 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 189,667 shares during the same period.