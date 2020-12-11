Market cap of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] reaches 438.19M – now what?

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SSPK] jumped around 3.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.40 at the close of the session, up 37.27%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. Merger.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (“Silver Spike”) (NASDAQ CM: SSPK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Silver Spike’s agreement to merge with WM Holding Company, LLC (“WMH”). Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Spike will pay an amount in cash and issue a number of shares of Silver Spike common stock to shareholders of WMH.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-silver-spike-acquisition-corp.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. stock is now 45.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSPK Stock saw the intraday high of $15.60 and lowest of $13.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.71, which means current price is +51.42% above from all time high which was touched on 12/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 79.08K shares, SSPK reached a trading volume of 30573966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SSPK stock performed recently?

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.06. With this latest performance, SSPK shares gained by 42.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.87 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] managed to generate an average of $539,386 per employee.Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]

There are presently around $295 million, or 82.60% of SSPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSPK stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 3,021,028, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, holding 1,313,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.91 million in SSPK stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $17.28 million in SSPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SSPK] by around 5,571,815 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,385,715 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,539,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,496,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSPK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,464 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 400,439 shares during the same period.