Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
Industry

Market cap of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] reaches 438.19M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SSPK] jumped around 3.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.40 at the close of the session, up 37.27%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. Merger.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (“Silver Spike”) (NASDAQ CM: SSPK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Silver Spike’s agreement to merge with WM Holding Company, LLC (“WMH”). Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Spike will pay an amount in cash and issue a number of shares of Silver Spike common stock to shareholders of WMH.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-silver-spike-acquisition-corp.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. stock is now 45.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSPK Stock saw the intraday high of $15.60 and lowest of $13.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.71, which means current price is +51.42% above from all time high which was touched on 12/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 79.08K shares, SSPK reached a trading volume of 30573966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SSPK stock performed recently?

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.06. With this latest performance, SSPK shares gained by 42.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.87 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] managed to generate an average of $539,386 per employee.Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]

There are presently around $295 million, or 82.60% of SSPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSPK stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 3,021,028, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, holding 1,313,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.91 million in SSPK stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $17.28 million in SSPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SSPK] by around 5,571,815 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,385,715 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,539,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,496,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSPK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,464 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 400,439 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlePetroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is -29.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleCanada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Is Currently -3.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Industry

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Is Currently -3.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. plunged by -$1.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $32.05 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is -29.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 6.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Industry

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Is Currently -2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Naked Brand Group Limited slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -2.30%....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.