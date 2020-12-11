Market cap of Precipio Inc. [PRPO] reaches 39.25M – now what?

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.43%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Precipio Signs Sales & Marketing Agreement for HemeScreen™ with Major Oncology Distributor.

Thousands of Oncology Practices will gain access to HemeScreen POL program.

Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) has entered into an agreement with a major US-based oncology distributor to offer Precipio’s HemeScreen POL (Physician Office Lab) program to its independent community oncology practices nationwide. At this time, the company had requested to remain unnamed in this press release.

Over the last 12 months, PRPO stock rose by 24.06%. The average equity rating for PRPO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.25 million, with 17.23 million shares outstanding and 17.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 769.20K shares, PRPO stock reached a trading volume of 4503324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, PRPO shares gained by 13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.74 and a Gross Margin at +7.00. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -423.50.

Return on Total Capital for PRPO is now -72.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.28. Additionally, PRPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] managed to generate an average of -$259,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precipio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -182.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 261,760, which is approximately 234.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 73,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in PRPO stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.17 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 435,310 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,896 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 103,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,675 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 810 shares during the same period.