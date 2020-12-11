Market cap of Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] reaches 108.56M – now what?

Pixelworks Inc. [NASDAQ: PXLW] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.63 during the day while it closed the day at $2.56. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Pixelworks Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,900,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.45 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Pixelworks. The gross proceeds to Pixelworks from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $12.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Pixelworks has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 735,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Pixelworks Inc. stock has also loss -10.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PXLW stock has inclined by 16.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.41% and lost -34.82% year-on date.

The market cap for PXLW stock reached $108.56 million, with 40.77 million shares outstanding and 36.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.04K shares, PXLW reached a trading volume of 2055871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXLW shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Pixelworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Pixelworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $5.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on PXLW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pixelworks Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

PXLW stock trade performance evaluation

Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, PXLW shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.51 and a Gross Margin at +49.72. Pixelworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for PXLW is now -25.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.07. Additionally, PXLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] managed to generate an average of -$39,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Pixelworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pixelworks Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pixelworks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 36.20% of PXLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXLW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,479,710, which is approximately -0.425% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,125,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.43 million in PXLW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.54 million in PXLW stock with ownership of nearly 4.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pixelworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Pixelworks Inc. [NASDAQ:PXLW] by around 1,670,134 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,523,477 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,558,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,752,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXLW stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,810 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 503,544 shares during the same period.