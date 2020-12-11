Market cap of Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] reaches 162.45M – now what?

Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ: DYAI] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.50 during the day while it closed the day at $5.99. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Dyadic to Interview with FOX Business Network on Wednesday December 9, 2020.

Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products, at flexible commercial scales, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Emalfarb, has confirmed an interview with FOX Business Network for the following program :

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“The Claman Countdown” (National).

Dyadic International Inc. stock has also loss -0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DYAI stock has declined by -21.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.28% and gained 15.64% year-on date.

The market cap for DYAI stock reached $162.45 million, with 27.48 million shares outstanding and 19.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.23K shares, DYAI reached a trading volume of 5450997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyadic International Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

DYAI stock trade performance evaluation

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, DYAI shares dropped by -12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -550.53 and a Gross Margin at +13.17. Dyadic International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -494.21.

Return on Total Capital for DYAI is now -23.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] managed to generate an average of -$923,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Dyadic International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dyadic International Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYAI.

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 24.80% of DYAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,279,993, which is approximately 10.26% of the company’s market cap and around 30.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,237,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.41 million in DYAI stocks shares; and BANDERA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $2.86 million in DYAI stock with ownership of nearly -15.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dyadic International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ:DYAI] by around 400,536 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 417,362 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,703,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,521,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYAI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,563 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 157,582 shares during the same period.