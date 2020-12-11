Market cap of AMMO Inc. [POWW] reaches 188.69M – now what?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 51.30%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Unprecedented Demand Results in Booked Orders in Excess of $135 million.

– AMMO Estimates Record Sales of $55 million or 272% Increase Year-Over-Year- AMMO listed on NASDAQ.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is providing a corporate update amidst unprecedented demand in the U.S. domestic and International commercial ammunition markets.

Over the last 12 months, POWW stock rose by 148.57%.

The market cap for the stock reached $188.69 million, with 47.79 million shares outstanding and 37.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 443.20K shares, POWW stock reached a trading volume of 3818653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.30. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 45.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.53 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.91 and a Gross Margin at -35.69. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.49.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -38.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.36. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$115,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.