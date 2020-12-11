Market Analysts see RH [RH] gaining to $510. Time to buy?

RH [NYSE: RH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.16%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that RH Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results.

RH (NYSE: RH) has released its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020, in a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, available on the investor relations section of its website. To view the letter and quarterly results, please visit ir.rh.com.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

As previously announced, RH leadership will host a live question and answer conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time). The live question and answer conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 394-6658 or (706) 679-9188. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

Over the last 12 months, RH stock rose by 94.18%. The one-year RH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.67. The average equity rating for RH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.65 billion, with 19.39 million shares outstanding and 17.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 662.57K shares, RH stock reached a trading volume of 1808252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RH [RH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RH shares is $409.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for RH shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $450 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for RH stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on RH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RH is set at 21.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 68.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for RH in the course of the last twelve months was 34.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RH Stock Performance Analysis:

RH [RH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, RH shares gained by 19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for RH [RH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 401.41, while it was recorded at 465.91 for the last single week of trading, and 272.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RH Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RH [RH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.04 and a Gross Margin at +41.55. RH’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.32.

Return on Total Capital for RH is now 24.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RH [RH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,015.58. Additionally, RH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7,690.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RH [RH] managed to generate an average of $43,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.RH’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

RH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RH posted 3.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RH go to 21.10%.

RH [RH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,443 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,927,130, which is approximately 1.344% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 1,929,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $873.91 million in RH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $773.62 million in RH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RH stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in RH [NYSE:RH] by around 3,080,329 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 2,749,764 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 15,023,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,853,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RH stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,521 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 399,286 shares during the same period.