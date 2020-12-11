Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] gained 1.96% or 1.47 points to close at $76.61 with a heavy trading volume of 21197546 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology.

Data demonstrates high energy density solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that improves life, charging time, and safety.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or “QuantumScape”), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs), has released performance data demonstrating that its technology addresses fundamental issues holding back widespread adoption of high-energy density solid-state batteries, including charge time (current density), cycle life, safety, and operating temperature.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, QS reached to a volume of 21197546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Bernstein have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.32 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 59.26 for the last single week of trading.

66 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 6,459,456 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,459,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,459,456 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.