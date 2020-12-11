Market Analysts see NIO Limited [NIO] gaining to $59. Time to buy?

NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] price surged by 2.75 percent to reach at $1.21. The company report on December 11, 2020 that NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, announced the commencement of the offering of 60,000,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (the “ADS Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,000,000 ADSs.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as representatives for the underwriters for the ADS Offering.

A sum of 101352687 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 162.94M shares. NIO Limited shares reached a high of $45.67 and dropped to a low of $41.89 until finishing in the latest session at $45.22.

The one-year NIO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -27.99. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Limited [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NIO Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2020, representing the official price target for NIO Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Limited is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Limited [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 641.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1900.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for NIO Limited [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.71, while it was recorded at 44.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Limited [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.59 and a Gross Margin at -21.98. NIO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -128.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -215.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,612.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.28. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.NIO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Limited posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Limited go to -0.15%.

NIO Limited [NIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,953 million, or 43.10% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 108,936,586, which is approximately 11.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,333,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.5 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 19.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO] by around 119,869,168 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 71,210,944 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 262,284,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,364,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,287,710 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 21,849,927 shares during the same period.