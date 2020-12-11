Market Analysts see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -10.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.09. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T- cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,102,041 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $24.50 per share and, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,040,816 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $24.4999 per pre-funded warrant share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each such pre-funded warrant share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $175.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atara Biotherapeutics. The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Atara Biotherapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,071,428 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Citigroup, Evercore ISI and Mizuho Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager and Roth Capital Partners is acting as manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5057460 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at 5.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for ATRA stock reached $1.74 billion, with 81.18 million shares outstanding and 76.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 852.29K shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 5057460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $28 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $28, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ATRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

How has ATRA stock performed recently?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 60.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 24.71 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -91.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$740,397 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

Insider trade positions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $1,877 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 9,922,030, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,938,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.22 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $155.77 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly -0.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 9,120,675 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,687,439 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 67,470,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,279,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,575,176 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,035,990 shares during the same period.