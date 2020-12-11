Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] stock Upgrade by Odeon analyst, price target now $4

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [NYSE: LEE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.31%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Lee Enterprises, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LEE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71956.

Over the last 12 months, LEE stock dropped by -44.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.09 million, with 56.64 million shares outstanding and 50.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 168.42K shares, LEE stock reached a trading volume of 1622508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Lee Enterprises Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2008, representing the official price target for Lee Enterprises Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while Deutsche Securities kept a Hold rating on LEE stock. On July 01, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for LEE shares from 14 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lee Enterprises Incorporated is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LEE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, LEE shares gained by 15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9322, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9572 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lee Enterprises Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.03 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.80.

Return on Total Capital for LEE is now 19.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Additionally, LEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] managed to generate an average of $4,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

LEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lee Enterprises Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 43.10% of LEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEE stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 4,562,405, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.17% of the total institutional ownership; ALDEN GLOBAL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,099,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 million in LEE stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.96 million in LEE stock with ownership of nearly 23.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lee Enterprises Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Lee Enterprises Incorporated [NYSE:LEE] by around 1,945,994 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,888,501 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 19,185,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,020,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,220,875 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 594,264 shares during the same period.