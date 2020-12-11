International Game Technology PLC [IGT] Revenue clocked in at $3.81 billion, up 1.27% YTD: What’s Next?

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] price surged by 9.46 percent to reach at $1.31. The company report on December 7, 2020 that International Game Technology PLC Announces Agreement To Sell Italian B2C Gaming Business For €950 Million In Cash.

– Favorable rebalancing of business and geographic mix improves IGT’s future profit margin and cash flow generation.

– Focus within IGT’s Global Gaming segment on core competency as a B2B service provider.

A sum of 5078886 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. International Game Technology PLC shares reached a high of $15.20 and dropped to a low of $13.98 until finishing in the latest session at $15.16.

The one-year IGT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.06. The average equity rating for IGT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $5, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on IGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IGT Stock Performance Analysis:

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.60. With this latest performance, IGT shares gained by 47.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 13.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Game Technology PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +38.70. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.40.

Return on Total Capital for IGT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 510.88. Additionally, IGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] managed to generate an average of -$1,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

IGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Game Technology PLC posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 30.18%.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,218 million, or 42.20% of IGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,285,882, which is approximately 81.125% of the company’s market cap and around 51.75% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 7,579,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.9 million in IGT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $96.61 million in IGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Game Technology PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT] by around 17,902,652 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 19,437,330 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,986,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,326,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,216,924 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,249,965 shares during the same period.