Immutep Limited [IMMP] Stock trading around $5.69 per share: What’s Next?

Immutep Limited [NASDAQ: IMMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 163.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 174.88%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study.

New randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II clinical study to commence in Q1 CY2021.

Evaluates the efficacy and safety of eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy, compared to placebo plus paclitaxel (as per AIPAC study).

Over the last 12 months, IMMP stock rose by 234.71%. The average equity rating for IMMP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $280.46 million, with 49.29 million shares outstanding and 46.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 431.18K shares, IMMP stock reached a trading volume of 281314395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Immutep Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Immutep Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11.

Immutep Limited [IMMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 174.88. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 183.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 394.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.35 for Immutep Limited [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immutep Limited [IMMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.85. Immutep Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.90.

Return on Total Capital for IMMP is now -57.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.28. Additionally, IMMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Positions in Immutep Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Immutep Limited [NASDAQ:IMMP] by around 3,639 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 293,488 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 234,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,700 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 52,036 shares during the same period.