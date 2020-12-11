Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Is Currently -6.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -6.80% or -0.14 points to close at $1.92 with a heavy trading volume of 24376734 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Ideanomics Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference.

Detroit, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – December 2, 2020) – Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on December 8-9, 2020. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/.

It opened the trading session at $1.97, the shares rose to $2.03 and dropped to $1.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IDEX points out that the company has recorded 68.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -585.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 25.66M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 24376734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 115.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3295, while it was recorded at 2.0470 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0923 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $21 million, or 4.70% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: M&T BANK CORP with ownership of 2,941,446, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,220,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 million in IDEX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.66 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 1341.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 7,737,893 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,309,270 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,076,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,123,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,890,744 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 845,508 shares during the same period.