HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is -37.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] price surged by 2.03 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 10, 2020 that HEXO virtually unveils Belleville manufacturing Centre of Excellence, Truss bottling facility.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is proud to virtually unveil its Centre of Excellence in Belleville, including the Truss Beverage Co (“Truss”) bottling facility through its joint venture with Molson Coors Canada. The video debuts on social media.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“We are thrilled to celebrate the year with our shareholders by virtually showcasing our manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Belleville,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO. “The operational capabilities in Belleville have been instrumental in helping us reach the number one position in Canada in both the hash and beverage categories. Based on the latest quarterly filings from top competitors, HEXO is now top four in adult-use market share by net sales dollars in Canada and we are closing the gap to top three. We are confident that Belleville’s capacity, scalability and innovation capabilities will continue driving sales and growth across categories.”.

A sum of 9755373 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.30M shares. HEXO Corp. shares reached a high of $1.02 and dropped to a low of $0.9452 until finishing in the latest session at $1.00.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.10

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.53. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 28.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7970, while it was recorded at 1.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7296 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 10.05% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 35,381,048, which is approximately 64.527% of the company’s market cap and around 5.38% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,175,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.17 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 29.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 16,961,047 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,204,428 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 20,063,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,229,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 793,815 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 684,084 shares during the same period.