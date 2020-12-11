FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Stock trading around $8.25 per share: What’s Next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] gained 1.23% or 0.1 points to close at $8.25 with a heavy trading volume of 30275905 shares. The company report on December 5, 2020 that FuelCell Energy Announces Closing of Public Offering of 39,696,320 Shares of Common Stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) (“FuelCell Energy” or the “Company”) announced completion of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 39,696,320 shares of its common stock, including the underwriters’ exercise, in full, of their option to purchase an additional 5,177,781 shares of common stock from the Company. The offering consists of 25,000,000 shares sold by the Company and 14,696,320 shares sold by certain selling stockholders, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $162.5 million to the Company and $95.5 million to the selling stockholders, before deducting the underwriters’ discounts and offering expenses. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager. Barclays Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Cowen and Company LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, and Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $7.87, the shares rose to $8.49 and dropped to $7.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FCEL points out that the company has recorded 202.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1618.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.35M shares, FCEL reached to a volume of 30275905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for FCEL stock

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 239.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 202.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1364.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.57 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.65 and a Gross Margin at -1.50. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.90.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.11. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$150,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $821 million, or 34.30% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 19,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,059,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.99 million in FCEL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96.63 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 17.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 50,444,510 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 5,934,216 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 43,140,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,519,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,126,218 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,861 shares during the same period.