For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.04. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced it was awarded a $44.4m, three-year contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The contract will build on Palantir’s existing partnership with the FDA by providing an enterprise data management and analytics solution for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE), amongst their other technology investments.

This contract represents Palantir’s largest partnership with the FDA to date. Palantir’s software will enable IT leadership, analysts, medical offices, consumer safety officers and others to use their data to its full potential and make critical information more accessible, governable, and secure as they assess the safety and efficacy of drugs and regulate the industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57482118 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 13.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.30%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $47.46 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.97M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 57482118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $4,771 million, or 12.00% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 29,904,230, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,299,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.25 million in PLTR stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $653.2 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 176,460,244 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,460,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,460,244 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.