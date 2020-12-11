For Nutanix Inc. [NTNX], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.38 during the day while it closed the day at $29.73. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Nutanix Appoints Rajiv Ramaswami as Chief Executive Officer.

Industry Veteran Brings Cloud Infrastructure Expertise and Track Record of Operational Excellence.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid, and multicloud computing, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rajiv Ramaswami as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective Monday, December 14, 2020. Ramaswami will succeed co-founder Dheeraj Pandey, who previously announced his plans to retire as CEO of Nutanix upon the appointment of a successor.

Nutanix Inc. stock has also gained 4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTNX stock has inclined by 20.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.17% and lost -4.89% year-on date.

The market cap for NTNX stock reached $5.93 billion, with 203.10 million shares outstanding and 180.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 5013943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $33.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on NTNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54.

NTNX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 28.94 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.16 and a Gross Margin at +77.92. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.75.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -162.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -178.53. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$141,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,074 million, or 71.20% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,017,255, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 17,289,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.02 million in NTNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $496.79 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 9,173,392 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 9,404,357 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 118,440,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,017,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,785,095 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,289,819 shares during the same period.