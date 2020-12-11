For CureVac N.V. [CVAC], Analyst sees a drop to $47. What next?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] price plunged by -5.37 percent to reach at -$7.32. The company report on December 4, 2020 that CureVac Appoints Antony Blanc as Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), announced that Antony Blanc, PhD, was appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of CureVac. In this role, he will be responsible for building the network of partnerships that will support the growth of CureVac, for developing the competitiveness and commercial relevance of the company’s programs in development and for building the commercial organization.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“We welcome Antony with his expertise and believe that he will be a great asset to the company,” said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac. “He combines expertise in science and business with specific knowledge in RNA research. This will further support the company’s efforts to develop mRNA-based medicines.”.

A sum of 1066378 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 573.56K shares. CureVac N.V. shares reached a high of $133.00 and dropped to a low of $123.0135 until finishing in the latest session at $128.95.

The one-year CVAC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -77.67. The average equity rating for CVAC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CureVac N.V. [CVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $72.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 9.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31.

CVAC Stock Performance Analysis:

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.47 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.97, while it was recorded at 123.15 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into CureVac N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -603.20 and a Gross Margin at -76.39. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -573.46.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -303.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -297.20. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 217.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$246,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $981 million, or 21.10% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 3,896,475, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 58.63% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 1,202,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.05 million in CVAC stocks shares; and DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, currently with $56.16 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 7,605,083 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,605,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,605,083 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.