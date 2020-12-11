Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] is -4.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [NYSE: DMS] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 35.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.89. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Delivered record quarterly revenue of $82.8 million and Adjusted Revenue of $85.1 million,1 up 10% and 11% quarter over quarter, respectively, and up 44% and 43% year over year, respectively.

Increased insurance revenue growth by 13%, including 8% from top 10 insurance clients, with strong open enrollment acceleration expected in the fourth quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1015663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Media Solutions Inc. stands at 12.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.14%.

The market cap for DMS stock reached $582.22 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 3.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.62K shares, DMS reached a trading volume of 1015663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Media Solutions Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DMS stock performed recently?

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.74. With this latest performance, DMS shares gained by 30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.23 for Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]

There are presently around $16 million, or 64.90% of DMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMS stocks are: VERTEX ONE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 568,400, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 538,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 million in DMS stocks shares; and MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.92 million in DMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Media Solutions Inc. [NYSE:DMS] by around 1,539,257 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 16,187,889 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 15,550,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,177,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,585 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 15,424,332 shares during the same period.