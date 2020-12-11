Cowen slashes price target on Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] – find out why.

Leaf Group Ltd. [NYSE: LEAF] closed the trading session at $4.90 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.40, while the highest price level was $4.90. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Leaf Group Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of 7,145,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.20 per share. In addition, Leaf Group granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,071,750 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock sold in the offering are being sold by Leaf Group. Leaf Group expects to close the offering on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Leaf Group anticipates that the aggregate net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $27.8 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Leaf Group, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Leaf Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Leaf Group may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products and technologies, although Leaf Group has no agreements, commitments or understandings to do so at this time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.50 percent and weekly performance of -12.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 78.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.30K shares, LEAF reached to a volume of 3552445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEAF shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEAF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Leaf Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leaf Group Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEAF in the course of the last twelve months was 31.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LEAF stock trade performance evaluation

Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.19. With this latest performance, LEAF shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +37.20. Leaf Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.32.

Return on Total Capital for LEAF is now -40.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.89. Additionally, LEAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] managed to generate an average of -$78,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Leaf Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leaf Group Ltd. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leaf Group Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 71.80% of LEAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEAF stocks are: OAK MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 3,717,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; SPECTRUM EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2,770,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.58 million in LEAF stocks shares; and OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $9.0 million in LEAF stock with ownership of nearly 0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leaf Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Leaf Group Ltd. [NYSE:LEAF] by around 1,977,400 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,027,870 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,806,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,811,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEAF stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 542,632 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,451,153 shares during the same period.