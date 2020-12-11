Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] is 9.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: VLRS] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.48 during the day while it closed the day at $11.40. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Volaris Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of ADSs.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), an ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announced the pricing of an upsized primary follow-on equity offering in which the Company offered 134,000,000 of its Ordinary Participation Certificates (Certificados de Participación Ordinarios), or CPOs, in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, at a price to the public of $11.25 per ADS in the United States and other countries outside of Mexico, pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 20,100,000 additional CPOs in the form of ADSs. Each ADS represents 10 CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share of common stock of the Company. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, Santander, Citigroup and BofA Securities are acting as underwriters in connection with the offering and closing is expected to occur on December 11, 2020.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stock has also gained 1.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLRS stock has inclined by 40.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.13% and gained 9.40% year-on date.

The market cap for VLRS stock reached $1.03 billion, with 101.19 million shares outstanding and 81.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 381.40K shares, VLRS reached a trading volume of 4729401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLRS shares is $11.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLRS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VLRS stock trade performance evaluation

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, VLRS shares gained by 19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.78 and a Gross Margin at +19.13. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.58.

Return on Total Capital for VLRS is now 12.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 822.71. Additionally, VLRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] managed to generate an average of $533,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. go to -4.50%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:VLRS] by around 1,440,555 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,970,638 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 167,857,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,268,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLRS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,370 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 576,789 shares during the same period.