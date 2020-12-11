Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] Stock trading around $16.98 per share: What’s Next?

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [NASDAQ: CMTL] plunged by -$2.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.6099 during the day while it closed the day at $16.98. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2021 First Quarter and Updates Its Financial Targets for Fiscal 2021.

December 9, 2020–Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) reported its operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 and updated its financial targets for fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Highlights.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock has also loss -8.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMTL stock has inclined by 17.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.35% and lost -52.16% year-on date.

The market cap for CMTL stock reached $416.01 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 24.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.35K shares, CMTL reached a trading volume of 1183526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMTL shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2016, representing the official price target for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CMTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMTL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CMTL stock trade performance evaluation

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, CMTL shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Total Capital for CMTL is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.12. Additionally, CMTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] managed to generate an average of $3,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. go to 17.00%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $339 million, or 83.30% of CMTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMTL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,663,123, which is approximately -1.75% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,957,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.24 million in CMTL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.85 million in CMTL stock with ownership of nearly 0.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [NASDAQ:CMTL] by around 1,939,890 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,340,200 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 15,666,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,946,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMTL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 719,488 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 621,757 shares during the same period.