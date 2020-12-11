Friday, December 11, 2020
Citigroup lifts Li Auto Inc. [LI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $32.49 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Li Auto Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 47,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$29.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,050,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for research and development of (i) next-generation electric vehicle technologies, including high-voltage platform, high C-rate battery, and ultra-fast charging, (ii) the next BEV platform and future car models, and (iii) autonomous driving technologies and solutions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Li Auto Inc. represents 836.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.76 billion with the latest information. LI stock price has been found in the range of $30.90 to $33.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.93M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 16101377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $31.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.57, while it was recorded at 31.97 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -647.24 and a Gross Margin at -34.25. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.27.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -34.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Li Auto Inc. [LI]

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 62,589,821 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,589,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,589,821 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

