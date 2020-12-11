China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] Is Currently 15.04 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PLIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.63%. The company report on September 16, 2020 that China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Completes Approximately US$7.2 Million Sales of 18,000 tons of Soybean Meal.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (“PLIN” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, announced that its controlled subsidiary Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd. (“JMC”) completed RMB 49 million (approximately $7.2 million) in sales of soybean meal over three months, after purchasing an aggregate of approximately 18,000 tons of supply from China Grain Reserve Corporation’s (“Sinograin”) Zhenjiang Branch Office.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “We are pleased to generate these sales from the soybean meal and expect to continue expanding the scale of this business. As Sinograin’ long-term business partner, we have proved our capability and stability from past sales performance. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage JMC’s expertise in animal feed raw material and formula solutions and PLIN’s commercial strength to expand into the southwest China market and create value for our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, PLIN stock dropped by -78.08%.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.00 million, with 22.77 million shares outstanding and 15.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, PLIN stock reached a trading volume of 1716695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

PLIN Stock Performance Analysis:

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, PLIN shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8257, while it was recorded at 0.8222 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3050 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +6.49. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.79.

Return on Total Capital for PLIN is now -0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.02. Additionally, PLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] managed to generate an average of -$20,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of PLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLIN stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 73,848, which is approximately 304.181% of the company’s market cap and around 46.57% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 72,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in PLIN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $18000.0 in PLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PLIN] by around 180,831 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,800 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 18,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,254 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.