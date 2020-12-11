Friday, December 11, 2020
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Is Currently -3.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Annabelle Farmer

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] plunged by -$1.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $32.05 during the day while it closed the day at $31.20. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Canada Goose Commits to Keeping the Planet Cold and the People on It Warm with Launch of HUMANATURE.

Brand Announces Purpose Platform and Unveils Its Most Sustainable Parka to Date.

, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) introduces HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. This purpose commitment is embedded across every aspect of the company’s operations. Keeping the planet cold through its Sustainable Impact Strategy, and people warm by honouring and invigorating communities, prioritizing philanthropic endeavors and building culture through the arts. HUMANATURE is the driving force of Canada Goose’s enduring purpose commitment.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -2.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOOS stock has inclined by 21.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.89% and lost -13.91% year-on date.

The market cap for GOOS stock reached $1.85 billion, with 59.14 million shares outstanding and 59.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, GOOS reached a trading volume of 2010697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $32.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 1.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.22.

GOOS stock trade performance evaluation

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, GOOS shares dropped by -10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.04, while it was recorded at 32.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.74 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 27.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.20. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $93,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.57%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,644 million, or 95.73% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,303,314, which is approximately 5.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,435,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.39 million in GOOS stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $128.7 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 9,835,248 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,581,913 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,266,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,683,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,797,752 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,996,211 shares during the same period.

