BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $83

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] plunged by -$4.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $78.46 during the day while it closed the day at $74.12. The company report on December 9, 2020 that BigCommerce Partners with EPAM to Deliver Modern Ecommerce Solutions to Enterprise Customers.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced a new partnership with EPAM Systems, a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. Through this partnership, BigCommerce merchants will gain access to EPAM’s global expertise in crafting customer-centric experiences across digital touchpoints.

Named one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for two years in a row, EPAM employs more than 38,000 professionals around the world. Its industry-leading work has helped thousands of brands to modernize their approach to sales, marketing and business operations.

The market cap for BIGC stock reached $4.43 billion, with 67.81 million shares outstanding and 34.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, BIGC reached a trading volume of 3609952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $86.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.57, while it was recorded at 79.59 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.89. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.99.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -148.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.68. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 230.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$61,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

There are presently around $954 million, or 43.10% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,333,624, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 2,303,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.75 million in BIGC stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $100.06 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 12,867,806 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,867,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,867,806 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.