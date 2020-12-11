Friday, December 11, 2020
Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell -33.44% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] gained 6.57% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Banco Bradesco SAto Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (BREC) (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on 10

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70178.

Banco Bradesco S.A. represents 8.84 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.27 billion with the latest information. BBD stock price has been found in the range of $5.14 to $5.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.98M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 26061555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $5.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for BBD stock

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.23.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.72. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $232,023 per employee.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 78,144,049 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 84,862,620 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 562,587,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,593,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,740,489 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 31,596,995 shares during the same period.

