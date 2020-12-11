Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] is -10.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $5.02 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2020 that BBVA Research publishes economic analysis: Labor market loses momentum, confirming need for additional stimulus.

– Nonfarm payroll: Nonfarm payrolls rose by 245,000 in November, significantly lower than market expectations.

– Unemployment rate: November’s employment figures suggest that the labor market is losing momentum as the pandemic worsens, and fiscal support wanes.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. represents 6.67 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.74 billion with the latest information. BBVA stock price has been found in the range of $4.96 to $5.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, BBVA reached a trading volume of 4973315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $4.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.62.

Trading performance analysis for BBVA stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 46.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.16 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.96. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $24,360 per employee.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

There are presently around $702 million, or 2.40% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 36,088,072, which is approximately -10.608% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 31,481,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.04 million in BBVA stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $53.88 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 10,372,779 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 18,948,436 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 110,616,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,937,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,817,792 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,708,072 shares during the same period.