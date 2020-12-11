Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Stock trading around $6.33 per share: What’s Next?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.18%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that AYRO to Participate on EV Panel at Benzinga’s Global SmallCap Conference and Present to Investors on December 8-9, 2020.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), announces that management will participate in the Benzinga Global SmallCap Conference on December 8-9, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller will deliver his corporate presentation at 4:45 p.m. ET on December 8, 2020 and participate on the EV Panel being held on December 9, 2020 at 2:35 p.m. ET. The panel will discuss the changing EV climate in the U.S., the potential impact of the Biden administration on the EV sector, the charging infrastructure in the U.S., pricing dynamics of EVs, and other matters pertinent to the EV landscape.

Over the last 12 months, AYRO stock rose by 97.81%.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.64 million, with 23.60 million shares outstanding and 23.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, AYRO stock reached a trading volume of 1494239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 180.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

AYRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 125.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ayro Inc. Fundamentals:

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.70% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 98,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 62,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.33 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 11302.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 440,080 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,323 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,911 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,250 shares during the same period.