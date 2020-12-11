Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is -61.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.97. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Website Builds Calculator Showing How Long It Will Take You to Afford Mahomes’ KC Mansion – My Home vs Mahomes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16418418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at 10.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.08%.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $1.83 billion, with 183.66 million shares outstanding and 160.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.65M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 16418418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 1.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.30. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $168 million, or 12.52% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,618,063, which is approximately 96.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,970,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.62 million in ACB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.2 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 168.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 6,481,275 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 2,849,979 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 7,566,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,897,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,353 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,214,191 shares during the same period.