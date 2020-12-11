Arch Resources Inc. [ARCH] fell -35.18% so far this year. What now?

Arch Resources Inc. [NYSE: ARCH] closed the trading session at $46.50 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.125, while the highest price level was $47.55. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Arch Resources, Inc. Prices $135.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) (“Arch Resources”) announced the pricing of its offering of $135,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on November 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Arch Resources also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $20,250,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Arch Resources and will accrue interest at a rate of 5.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2021. The notes will mature on November 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before July 15, 2025, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after July 15, 2025, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Arch Resources will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Arch Resources’ election. The initial conversion rate is 26.7917 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $37.32 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 25.0% over the last reported sale of $29.86 per share of Arch Resources’ common stock on October 29, 2020. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.18 percent and weekly performance of 23.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 483.95K shares, ARCH reached to a volume of 1201959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCH shares is $51.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Arch Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $50 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Arch Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $48, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ARCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Resources Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47.

Arch Resources Inc. [ARCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.44. With this latest performance, ARCH shares gained by 60.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.09 for Arch Resources Inc. [ARCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.60, while it was recorded at 40.78 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Resources Inc. [ARCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.24. Arch Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.24.

Return on Total Capital for ARCH is now 18.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Resources Inc. [ARCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.62. Additionally, ARCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Resources Inc. [ARCH] managed to generate an average of $63,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Arch Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Resources Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 317.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCH.

There are presently around $812 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,398,805, which is approximately -0.597% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 1,361,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.3 million in ARCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.07 million in ARCH stock with ownership of nearly -1.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Resources Inc. [NYSE:ARCH] by around 3,125,307 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,430,256 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,916,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,472,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCH stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 963,293 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 744,962 shares during the same period.