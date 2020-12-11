A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] moved down -3.68: Why It’s Important

A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE: ATEN] closed the trading session at $7.85 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.72, while the highest price level was $8.19. The company report on October 28, 2020 that A10 Networks Reports 7.1% Revenue Growth for Third Quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter Revenue of $56.6 Million; Record GAAP Net Income of $6.5 Million, Record GAAP EPS of $0.08, Record Non-GAAP Net Income of $10.3 Million, Record Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 and Cash Flow from Operations of $15.9 Million.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.26 percent and weekly performance of -0.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 756.91K shares, ATEN reached to a volume of 1000696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for A10 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for A10 Networks Inc. stock. On March 19, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATEN shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A10 Networks Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ATEN stock trade performance evaluation

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, ATEN shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 8.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.85 and a Gross Margin at +77.01. A10 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Return on Total Capital for ATEN is now -11.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.48. Additionally, ATEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] managed to generate an average of -$21,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.A10 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, A10 Networks Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A10 Networks Inc. go to 23.00%.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $471 million, or 79.80% of ATEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEN stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 9,539,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 7,691,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.38 million in ATEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.42 million in ATEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A10 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE:ATEN] by around 7,261,772 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,630,449 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 48,133,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,025,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,688,457 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 558,210 shares during the same period.