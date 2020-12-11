8×8 Inc. [EGHT] Revenue clocked in at $491.00 million, up 56.56% YTD: What’s Next?

8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] price surged by 34.70 percent to reach at $7.38. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Statement from the 8×8 Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors at 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) would like to thank Vik Verma for his vision and dedication to transforming the 8×8 product and business over the past seven years. Vik is a high-integrity, high-energy leader who built a $500M SaaS business with a vibrant customer base of over 1.3M licensed users, added more than $1.5B of market capitalization and leaves us with both an excellent platform and healthy business. We look forward to working with Vik through this transition and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the 8×8 team over the past seven years as we’ve built the world’s best cloud communications platform,” said Vik Verma. “Our success is founded upon our employees and values, foremost of which is delighting our customers. I look forward to assisting as an advisor during the transition and am confident that Dave and the 8×8 team will take our current success to the next level.”.

A sum of 12401805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. 8×8 Inc. shares reached a high of $29.91 and dropped to a low of $23.50 until finishing in the latest session at $28.65.

The one-year EGHT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -36.75. The average equity rating for EGHT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.25, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on EGHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

EGHT Stock Performance Analysis:

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.17. With this latest performance, EGHT shares gained by 59.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.72 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 8×8 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.41 and a Gross Margin at +54.91. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.63.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.11. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$102,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

EGHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 8×8 Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGHT.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,899 million, or 98.00% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,433,313, which is approximately 5.712% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 13,331,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.95 million in EGHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $296.53 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly -4.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 7,996,545 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,486,348 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 84,712,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,195,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 493,588 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,363,716 shares during the same period.