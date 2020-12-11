180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Stock trading around $2.61 per share: What’s Next?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.77 during the day while it closed the day at $2.61. The company report on December 3, 2020 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1:40 PM EST.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced it will participate in the LD Micro Virtual Main Event 2020 Conference.

180 Life Sciences CEO Dr. James Woody will present on Tuesday, December 15th at 1:40 PM EST.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock has also gained 4.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATNF stock has declined by -76.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.35% and lost -75.59% year-on date.

The market cap for ATNF stock reached $45.60 million, with 18.03 million shares outstanding and 11.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 197.27K shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 1277952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

ATNF stock trade performance evaluation

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.96 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.80% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 321,799, which is approximately -15.87% of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 296,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in ATNF stocks shares; and YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.75 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly -0.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 298,240 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 759,784 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 462,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,521,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,679 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 499,580 shares during the same period.