Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] Revenue clocked in at $35.10 million, up 169.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTIB] gained 11.27% on the last trading session, reaching $2.27 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces approximately 40% Year-over-Year increase in Candy Blossom Product Orders for Valentine’s Day 2021.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) (“Yunhong CTI” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that orders for its Candy Blossom products for Valentine’s Day 2021have increased approximately 40% year over year.

“Our strong year over year growth in Candy Blossom orders reflects the underlying quality and reliability of our product offering, combined with our ability to quickly add production capacity to service this increased demand,” said Jennifer Connerty, Chief Financial Officer of Yunhong CTI. “Valentine’s Day is our single strongest seasonal holiday and typically sets the financial tone for the fiscal year, so we are excited to have such a strong finish for 2020 and an encouraging start for 2021.”.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. represents 4.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.73 million with the latest information. CTIB stock price has been found in the range of $2.01 to $2.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CTIB reached a trading volume of 2376939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunhong CTI Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.50. With this latest performance, CTIB shares gained by 31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.08 and a Gross Margin at +15.59. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.65.

Return on Total Capital for CTIB is now -3.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,065.19. Additionally, CTIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] managed to generate an average of -$10,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yunhong CTI Ltd. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of CTIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 192,174, which is approximately 289.805% of the company’s market cap and around 41.38% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in CTIB stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $24000.0 in CTIB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yunhong CTI Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTIB] by around 165,801 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,326 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 36,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,925 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,326 shares during the same period.