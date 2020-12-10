why The Lovesac Company [LOVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.75

The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ: LOVE] jumped around 6.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.41 at the close of the session, up 19.52%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that The Lovesac Company Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Net Sales Growth of 43.5%; Comparable Sales Growth of 53.5%Net Income Increases to $2.5 million from ($6.7) million in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021Adjusted EBITDA Increases to $6.0 million from ($3.7) million in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021.

The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended November 1, 2020.

The Lovesac Company stock is now 151.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOVE Stock saw the intraday high of $40.50 and lowest of $36.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.93, which means current price is +911.51% above from all time high which was touched on 12/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 291.86K shares, LOVE reached a trading volume of 2304860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Lovesac Company [LOVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOVE shares is $36.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Lovesac Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $22 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for The Lovesac Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LOVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Lovesac Company is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOVE in the course of the last twelve months was 43.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has LOVE stock performed recently?

The Lovesac Company [LOVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.35. With this latest performance, LOVE shares gained by 70.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for The Lovesac Company [LOVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 22.14 for the last 200 days.

The Lovesac Company [LOVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Lovesac Company [LOVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.77 and a Gross Margin at +47.79. The Lovesac Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.52.

Return on Total Capital for LOVE is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Lovesac Company [LOVE] managed to generate an average of -$19,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.The Lovesac Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for The Lovesac Company [LOVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Lovesac Company posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Lovesac Company go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Lovesac Company [LOVE]

There are presently around $499 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOVE stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 1,463,423, which is approximately 487.121% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 901,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.48 million in LOVE stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $29.78 million in LOVE stock with ownership of nearly -16.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Lovesac Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ:LOVE] by around 2,840,794 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,672,493 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,834,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,347,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOVE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 681,715 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 597,092 shares during the same period.