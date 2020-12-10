why Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.57 at the close of the session, up 8.44%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Phio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced that its chief executive officer, Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, will present at the upcoming 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which is being held virtually this year from December 1-3, 2020.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock is now -72.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHIO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.69 and lowest of $2.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.61, which means current price is +60.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 459.53K shares, PHIO reached a trading volume of 1489887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

How has PHIO stock performed recently?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42795.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42419.05.

Return on Total Capital for PHIO is now -90.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.01. Additionally, PHIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] managed to generate an average of -$809,818 per employee.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted -4.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHIO.

Insider trade positions for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.30% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 21,278, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 20,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in PHIO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $31000.0 in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 34,052 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 100,037 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 67,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,037 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,387 shares during the same period.