Thursday, December 10, 2020
why MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.83

By Brandon Evans

MTS Systems Corporation [NASDAQ: MTSC] jumped around 19.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $58.49 at the close of the session, up 51.84%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that MTS SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MTSC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH).

MTS Systems Corporation stock is now 21.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTSC Stock saw the intraday high of $58.78 and lowest of $57.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.34, which means current price is +344.79% above from all time high which was touched on 12/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 152.63K shares, MTSC reached a trading volume of 4569405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTSC shares is $35.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for MTS Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for MTS Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on MTSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MTS Systems Corporation is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

How has MTSC stock performed recently?

MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.85. With this latest performance, MTSC shares gained by 100.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.68 for MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.14, while it was recorded at 42.01 for the last single week of trading, and 22.81 for the last 200 days.

MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.43 and a Gross Margin at +36.96. MTS Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Total Capital for MTSC is now 9.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.90. Additionally, MTSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC] managed to generate an average of $12,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.MTS Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MTS Systems Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTS Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for MTS Systems Corporation [MTSC]

There are presently around $647 million, or 91.00% of MTSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,993,710, which is approximately 1.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,877,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.32 million in MTSC stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $45.84 million in MTSC stock with ownership of nearly -4.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MTS Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in MTS Systems Corporation [NASDAQ:MTSC] by around 1,107,155 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,385,967 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 14,301,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,794,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTSC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,146 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 239,915 shares during the same period.

