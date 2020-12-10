Friday, December 11, 2020
Finance

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Caleb Clifford

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ: PEIX] traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -4.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.09. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Pacific Ethanol Closes Sale of its Idaho Grain Handling Facilities.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced the closing of its agreement with Liberty Basin, LLC to sell 134 acres, rail loop and grain handling assets at its Pacific Ethanol Magic Valley plant in Burley, Idaho for $10 million in cash. Pacific Ethanol is retaining the ethanol plant and terminal on the remaining 25 acres and has entered into agreements with Liberty Basin, LLC for ongoing coordination of operations and delivery of grain to the ethanol plant.

“The sale of real estate and grain handling assets at our Magic Valley facility marks further progress in our strategic realignment around higher, more stable margins in specialty alcohols and essential ingredients,” said Mike Kandris, Pacific Ethanol’s CEO. “With this sale we further strengthened our balance sheet by using all net sale proceeds to pay down term debt. We will continue to own the production facility and plan to upgrade the product offerings prior to restarting production.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6167739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pacific Ethanol Inc. stands at 11.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.43%.

The market cap for PEIX stock reached $401.82 million, with 58.50 million shares outstanding and 56.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, PEIX reached a trading volume of 6167739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]?

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on PEIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Ethanol Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEIX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PEIX stock performed recently?

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, PEIX shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 799.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1186.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.22 and a Gross Margin at -0.74. Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.24.

Return on Total Capital for PEIX is now -8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.13. Additionally, PEIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] managed to generate an average of -$177,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.24.Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]

There are presently around $126 million, or 29.00% of PEIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEIX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,836,486, which is approximately 16.446% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,426,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.78 million in PEIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.05 million in PEIX stock with ownership of nearly -38.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ:PEIX] by around 11,150,525 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,021,947 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,496,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,668,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEIX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,876,557 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 379,385 shares during the same period.

